Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. 21,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
