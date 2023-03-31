Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,275,833.02 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. 3,536,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,087. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

