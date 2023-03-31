Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 5.1%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.18). Approximately 104,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 87,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.14. The firm has a market cap of £134.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4,437.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

