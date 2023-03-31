Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.81.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,727. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

