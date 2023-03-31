Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.90. 2,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.76.

