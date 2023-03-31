Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Articles

