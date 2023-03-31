Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.