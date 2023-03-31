Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,056,035 shares of company stock worth $256,099,788 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. 2,057,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.