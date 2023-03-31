Blue Fin Capital Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $28,502,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $5,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. 1,057,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,402. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

