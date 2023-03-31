Blue Fin Capital Inc. Invests $218,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %

SBUX traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.