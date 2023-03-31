Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IBB traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,292. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.