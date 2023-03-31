Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IEI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.29. 579,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,303. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

