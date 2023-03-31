Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

