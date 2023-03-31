Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.
Blue Prism Group Company Profile
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Prism Group (BPRMF)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.