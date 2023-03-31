Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. CDW accounts for about 0.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

