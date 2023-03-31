BMO Capital Markets Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.82.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE stock opened at C$5.12 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

