BMO Capital Markets Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$10.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

OBE stock opened at C$8.61 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.75.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The company had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.8646789 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

