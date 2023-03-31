BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,128,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

