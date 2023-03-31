BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

