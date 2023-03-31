BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,807 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.