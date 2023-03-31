BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,406.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,450.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,398.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

