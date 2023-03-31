BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $195.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

