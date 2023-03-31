BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

