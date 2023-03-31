BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $175.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

