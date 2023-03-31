BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

