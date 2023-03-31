BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 242,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

