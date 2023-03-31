boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

