Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. 398,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.