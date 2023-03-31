Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

BA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.85. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

