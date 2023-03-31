Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 191,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 485,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 485,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,401 shares of company stock worth $1,098,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

