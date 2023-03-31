Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $3,515,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Trading Up 0.8 %

Boxlight stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 698,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Research analysts predict that Boxlight will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

