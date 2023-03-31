BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,157,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 20,907,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.2 days.
BrainChip Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.32. 67,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,683. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of 0.46.
