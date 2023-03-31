BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,157,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 20,907,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.2 days.

BrainChip Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.32. 67,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,683. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of 0.46.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and the MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

