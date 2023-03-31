Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 814,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,947. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

