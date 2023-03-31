Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.87. 769,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,032. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

