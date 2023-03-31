Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Braskem has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

About Braskem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

