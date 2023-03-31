Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braskem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Braskem

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

