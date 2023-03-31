Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.55)-$(0.59) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $433-$438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.83 million. Braze also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.18)-$(0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

