Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,405.5 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $71.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.
About Brenntag
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.