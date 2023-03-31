Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,405.5 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $71.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

