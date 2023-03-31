Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brilliance China Automotive Hld (OTCMKTS:BCAUFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

