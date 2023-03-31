Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $633.75 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $607.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $264.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.