Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $18.20

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,300 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

