Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $28.57

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

