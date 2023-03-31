Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 1,015

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.47).

PSON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.11) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

LON:PSON opened at GBX 815.80 ($10.02) on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 887.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 914.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,472.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

