Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) PT at $155.27

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.27.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.