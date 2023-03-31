Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) PT at $98.78

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

