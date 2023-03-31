BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $1.47. BTCS shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 38,886 shares changing hands.

BTCS Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BTCS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

