Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.