Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

QUAL traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $122.25. 1,530,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.