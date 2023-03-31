Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,963 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. 2,455,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

