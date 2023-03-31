Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 649.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,980. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

